FORT LAWN — Kenneth “Wayne” Sistar, 66, passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, at MUSC Lancaster, with family by his side.
He was born March 21, 1956, in Lancaster, a son of the late Parley B. and Kathleen Bradburn Sistar.
Wayne was married to the love of his wife, Pam Cauthen Sistar, for 49 years.
He loved his family, motorcycles, music, classic cars, and hobbies, including welding, and was an artist.
Mr. Sistar is survived by his wife, Pam Cauthen Sistar; a daughter, Melissa Sistar McNeil (Gregory); three sisters, Karen Sistar Hatch (Richard), Darlene Sistar Greene (Jeff) and Lisa Sistar Scott and her significant other (Tate); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two due any day; sister-in-laws, Cathy Mahaffey and Susan Rose; brother-in-laws, Tim Cauthen and Paul Cauthen; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sistar was preceded in death by his parents, Parley and Kathleen Sistar; sister-in-laws, Wanda Cauthen and Robin C. Craig; and mother-in-law, Irene Cauthen.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sistar was held Friday, Oct. 28, at Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church, officiated by Paul Smith.