KERSHAW — Kershaw’s annual Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring an estimated 40-50 participants in the homemade float design competition.
“We always try to have a lot of participation from the local people. It’s free of charge to be in it,” Kershaw Chamber of Commerce President Sheila Hinson said.
The homemade parade float winner will receive a $200 award, with other notable designs getting honorable mentions.
The holiday event also features a local business competition judging their exterior decorations. The winner will also get a $200 cash prize.
There is no theme to the parade this year, as chamber members voted to let every participant choose their own design, generating plenty of creative freedom.
“The chamber members were asked about a theme and they decided this year to just let everybody choose what they wanted to do,” Hinson said.
The parade begins at 3 p.m. on Hampton Street, Kershaw’s main street. Homemade float artists and their creators participating in the parade and competition should line up on North Cleveland Street to start. Others should line up on East Church Street.
Tim Roberts and Scott Whaley will be announcing the day’s events and the event will be live streamed by Learn TV, which broadcasts on YouTube and cable. One announcer will be on Richmond Street and the other at Kershaw Town Hall.
Santa Claus will end the parade on a float of his own to wind up the town’s annual Christmas extravaganza.
For details, call Hinson at 803-243-0195.