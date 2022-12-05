LANNWS-12-07-22 KERSHAW XMAS PARADE PREVIEW

Kershaw will kick off the holidays with its annual Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Southern Properties Realty, owned by Blake and Tammy Reynolds, came in second in last year’s homemade float contest, with this holiday home that featured fake snow billowing out of the chimney.

 Jaden Cross

KERSHAW — Kershaw’s annual Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring an estimated 40-50 participants in the homemade float design competition.

“We always try to have a lot of participation from the local people. It’s free of charge to be in it,” Kershaw Chamber of Commerce President Sheila Hinson said.

Trending Videos