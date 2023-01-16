KERSHAW — Dr. Joanna Cornelius, a general dentist at Bela Family Dentistry of Kershaw, has trained diligently during the past decade to follow one of her greatest passions — facial esthetics. She has been certified as a master injector by the American Academy of Facial Esthetics.
Facial esthetics treatments include botulinum toxin treatment for migraines and esthetics, dermal fillers for the entire face and PDO thread treatments.
Cornelius also has dental expertise in clear aligner therapy, full mouth rehabilitation, restorative implant dentistry, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) therapy and aesthetic dentistry.
“Working in a town like Kershaw reminds me that dentistry is more than just fixing teeth. It is about building relationships with people and letting them know that their health and well-being is my No. 1 priority,” Cornelius said.
“I am grateful that not only the staff, but also the town of Kershaw, has allowed me to be a part of something very special that Dr. John Howell has built over the last 40 years.”
Originally from Saginaw, Mich., Cornelius moved to Bluffton with her family in 2004 and has spent more than half of her life in the South.
After completing her bachelor’s degree in biology from Coastal Carolina University, she went on to earn her doctor of dental medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Outside of work, Cornelius enjoys cooking, fishing, golfing, visiting the Carolina beaches and playing with her two pugs, Dudley and Penny.
Bela Family Dentistry is a comprehensive dental care practice providing general, cosmetic, pediatric and sedation dentistry in addition to orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, dental implants and more.
Bela serves patients with the practice in Kershaw and eight more locations in South Carolina and one in Augusta, Ga.
Find more information at BelaDentistry.com or call the Kershaw office at 803-510-7900.
Submitted by Alison South Marketing Group for Bela Family Dentistry