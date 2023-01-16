KERSHAW — Dr. Joanna Cornelius, a general dentist at Bela Family Dentistry of Kershaw, has trained diligently during the past decade to follow one of her greatest passions — facial esthetics. She has been certified as a master injector by the American Academy of Facial Esthetics.

Facial esthetics treatments include botulinum toxin treatment for migraines and esthetics, dermal fillers for the entire face and PDO thread treatments.

Submitted by Alison South Marketing Group for Bela Family Dentistry

