In a show of gratitude, the Kershaw Town Council voted unanimously to give premium pay to town employees who worked through the pandemic. The extra pay is for employees who did not have a remote option for their essential duties.
To qualify, employees had to work at least 300 hours during the height of the pandemic, March 1, 2020, through June 1, 2021.
Town Administrator Ryan McLemore was eager to get the resolution passed before the holidays. The council did not hesitate to show their support at their regular town council meeting Monday, Nov. 21.
“Our employees are our greatest asset,” he said. “During times like that, these folks didn’t stop. They continued to work out in the public every day — picking up people’s garbage, accepting utility payments, working on water and sewer lines, keeping the infrastructure running. We want them to know they were and are appreciated.”
The checks are being issued this week. The town had the option to disperse funds anytime during the 2022-23 fiscal year. McLemore said the town wanted the money in the employees’ bank accounts for the holidays.
The premium pay is capped at $3,000 for full-time and $1,000 for part-time employees.
Qualifying full-time town employees will receive $3,000. Part-time employees who worked during the shutdown will get a prorated amount of the maximum $1,000.
McLemore said part-timers who worked more hours will get more premium pay. A part-timer who worked 650 hours during the pandemic will receive 65% of the $1,000 maximum, or $650.
McLemore said he didn’t think it was fair for someone who worked 300 hours to get the same amount that someone who worked more than 1,300 hours.
Nine full-time employees will receive $3,000 each, for a total of $27,000. Nine part-timers will receive various amounts for a total of $6,350. The total premium pay disbursement is $33,350.
The funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allotment that Kershaw received from the federal government. The ARPA funds are used at the discretion of the town, but local and state governments must meet federal guidelines for the projects to qualify. The funds can be used for water, sewer, computer, information technology projects, COVID-19 related expenses and premium pay for essential workers.