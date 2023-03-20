COLUMBIA — Seth William Headley, 32, of Kershaw was arrested March 10 on 14 charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Investigators said Headley engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, produced and possessed files of child sexual abuse material, and encouraged a minor to engage in prostitution, according to a release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.
He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree; seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count; five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor, according to Wilson.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.