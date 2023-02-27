KERSHAW — Kershaw Town Council met Feb. 20, and announced that senior citizens will be returning to the Marion Boan Community Center and made clear its support of KARE’s annual fundraiser.

Town Administrator Ryan McLemore said the senior center is reopening Tuesday, March 7, after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus epidemic. The seniors returned to the center for one month in the summer of 2021, but rising COVID numbers closed the doors again.

