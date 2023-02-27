KERSHAW — Kershaw Town Council met Feb. 20, and announced that senior citizens will be returning to the Marion Boan Community Center and made clear its support of KARE’s annual fundraiser.
Town Administrator Ryan McLemore said the senior center is reopening Tuesday, March 7, after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus epidemic. The seniors returned to the center for one month in the summer of 2021, but rising COVID numbers closed the doors again.
Kylie Craig, executive director of the Lancaster County Council on Aging, is looking forward to the reopening of the center. She said local seniors will enjoy new programs with a focus on enrichment.
“Our seniors in the Heath Springs/Kershaw area have patiently waited for us to reopen, and we are so thankful that they have chosen to return,” Craig said. “We are very excited to have them back.”
Nearly 20 seniors will attend programs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Council on Aging delivers about 65 meals to clients in Kershaw, plus 20 to those attending the day program every weekday.
The Lancaster County Council on Aging’s goal is to become the senior hub of the county, offering resources, enrichment and opportunities for the seniors of Lancaster.
Dressed to KARE
The town council unanimously agreed to donate $2,500 to KARE, the Kershaw Area Resource Exchange, for itsannual event and fundraiser, Dressed to Kare, which will be held at 3 p.m. April 1 at First Baptist Church, 210 Matson St., Kershaw.
For 40 years, Kare has provided assistance in the form of food, shelter, fuel and utilities and clothing to those in need.
McLemore said KARE reached out with the same request last year and the town honored it.
“We budgeted for this last year and have done so this year,” he said.
KARE’s annual fundraiser began in 2014 to showcase the affordable fashions available in its thrift store. Over the years, the event has evolved and now includes a tea party and entertainment.
Olivia Hann, assistant director of KARE, said the agency is grateful for the town’s support, which along with a golf tournament, provides much-needed resources.
Tickets to the event will be available March 1 for $50. Tickets for a table for six can be purchased for $250. Businesses can sponsor at various donor levels from $250 to $2,500.
“Money raised will go toward helping those in Kershaw and the surrounding communities of Bethune, Cassatt, Heath Springs, Jefferson, Liberty Hill and Westville with financial crisis assistance and hunger relief,” Hann said. “KARE was honored to provide over $1.2 million in assistance in 2022.”