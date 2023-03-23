KERSHAW — Mayor Mark Dorman instructed the Kershaw Town Council to begin looking at its budget needs for the 2023-24 fiscal year at the March 20 council meeting.
KERSHAW — Mayor Mark Dorman instructed the Kershaw Town Council to begin looking at its budget needs for the 2023-24 fiscal year at the March 20 council meeting.
His advice was short and to the point.
“Keep taxes where they are and operate with what we have,” he said.
“Inflation is extremely high and I don’t want to raise taxes to cover our operating expenses. I want us to cut within to balance our budget.”
The town will continue to seek out grants to supplement its funds.
Dorman noted the big projects of the current fiscal year were infrastructure projects. The town put in new water and sewer lines and installed a new pump station.
The town’s limited infrastructure budget was maximized with grants.
“Those two projects cost $2.6 million and we had to pay only $325,000,” he said.
The water lines cost the town $140,000 after a grant of $650,000. The total cost was $790,000. Sewer lines and a new pump station cost the town $185,000 after a grant of $1.856 million.
Among the mayor’s goals for next year are an updated, more user-friendly town website.
Dorman set the schedule for the budget process. First reading will be at the regular council meeting May 15. A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. June 12. The final reading will be at the regular council meeting June 19.
Council updated several policies in the employee handbook to reflect that staff receives direct deposits rather than paper checks and also addressed comp time for the town’s three salaried employees.
Council unanimously approved a project to place marker signs in the town cemetery to make it easier for people to locate grave sites. The town received three bids ranging from $13,680 to $51,838. Council voted to accept the lowest bid of $13,000.
The money will come out of the cemetery fund account rather than the general fund.
“We want to make the cemetery a more inviting place of comfort and welcome for people visiting their lost loved ones,” said Councilman Randy Seegars.