Jasmine Simmons, 11, has been working hard this summer to encourage others by sharing the hopeful message in her book, “Jasmine’s Journey: A Story of Overcoming Obstacles,” published in March.
From participating as a vendor at events to meeting with social workers, the seventh-grader at Buford Middle School has shown the determination needed to make a difference in the lives of others.
On Aug. 3, Jasmine visited the Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill, N.C. With her book in hand, she observed the real impact of giving back.
After donating copies of her book to families that stay in the nonprofit home, Director Cathy Hall took Jasmine on a private tour of the campus. While touring the home, Jasmine learned how resources provided by the organization impact families facing medical challenges.
The Ronald McDonald House provides families with housing, food, support and a sense of community while they are dealing with childhood illnesses.
During the tour, Jasmine walked through the beautiful, lush gardens that sit in the center of the campus courtyard and provide families with a glimpse of hope. As butterflies danced from flower to flower, Jasmine and Hall paused for a photo with grass-covered garden animals.
“At that moment, I thought about how far I have come,” said Jasmine, who has been battling vascular anomalies since second grade. “It made me feel so good that families would be able to read my book and feel encouraged. I am so blessed to be in a position to help others.”
After viewing spacious playrooms, home-like family meeting zones and dining areas, Jasmine’s tour ended in front of the main family gathering area beside the iconic figure of Ronald McDonald. The statue represents the kindness, compassion and generosity that surrounds each of the Ronald McDonald Houses around the world. Jasmine was proud to add her book to the many resources provided to the families of the Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill.
“Jasmine’s book will no doubt help countless kids facing childhood illness find courage during their medical journey,” Hall said. “We are excited to share these beautiful books with families of RMHCH and have Jasmine come do a reading of her book later this summer for our guests.”
Jasmine plans to do a live reading of her book for families at the home at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. She is grateful to have a platform to encourage others by sharing her personal journey.
“I want kids to be encouraged and know that the challenges that they are facing will not last forever,” said Jasmine, the daughter of Avery and Tisha Simmons. She is also the sister of Jalen Simmons and granddaughter of Carolyn Simpson and Evelyn Shannon.