HEATH SPRINGS — Heath Springs leaders didn’t have to look outside the walls of town hall to find a new administrator.
After meeting behind closed doors for almost an hour Tuesday, Oct. 18, members of the Heath Springs Town Council came back out into open session and unanimously voted to hire Wanda Kilpatrick as town administrator.
Kilpatrick, 60, has been town clerk for three years. She will begin her new role Nov. 1 and will be paid $45,000 a year.
Kilpatrick will succeed Jason Truesdale, who resigned as town administrator in September.
“I am very thankful council is giving me this opportunity. I hope to do a great job for the town and this community,” she said.
While Kilpatrick has been overseeing the town’s day-to-day operations since Truesdale left, she did not apply for the job until council approached her.
“I know how to do a budget, but I’ve never done one for a town. I’ve kept the records here and our audits have all gone well,” Kilpatrick said. “I’m not embarrassed to tell somebody that I don’t know the answer to what they are asking, but I will certainly find out and call them back.”
Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore did not respond to repeated requests from The Lancaster News for comment before deadline.
A mother of one, Kilpatrick and her husband, Jay Kilpatrick, live in Fort Lawn.
Before Kilpatrick was hired in 2019 as the Heath Springs town clerk, she served as a court reporter and court clerk in the Greenville area for more than two decades.
Kilpatrick said her first priorities are helping council find a new town clerk and getting the town’s new water meters installed.
In March, Town Council voted to spend $140,000 to convert the town’s 450-plus water meters from a manual-read system to a digital-radio-reported system.
The money to pay for the new meters is coming from the $500,000 in 2021 America Rescue Act Plan, or ARPA, funding that the town has received.
Kilpatrick noted that the meters arrived Monday, Oct. 17.
“The contract to install them has been signed, and we hope to begin the project in the upcoming weeks,” she said.
Kilpatrick also hopes to make it around the county to talk to and introduce herself to the leaders of Van Wyck, Kershaw, the city of Lancaster and Lancaster County.
“The thing is, I’m the only one here right now,” she said, laughing. “I have to stay here, so the office doesn’t close to the public. I plan on doing that as soon as we get someone else to help out.”