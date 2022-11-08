Kimberly Patrice Reid-Campbell, 49, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Kimberly Patrice Reid-Campbell, 49, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
A daughter of the late Donald T. Reid and Patricia Miller Reid, she was born Jan. 21, 1973 in Lancaster. She was married to Christopher Campbell.
Left to cherish fond memories are two children, Kimberly and Christopher Jr. of Fort Lawn; and sister, Tiffany Williams of Riverdale, Ga.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Pamela Williams officiating.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.