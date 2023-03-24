LANSPTS-03-25-23 KIRK SIGNING

Lancaster High School senior Grayson Kirk and mom, Traci Kirk, stand together at Kirk's signing Wednesday, March 22.

 Eric Rowell

Basketball was the reason for applause and cheers in the Lancaster High School auditorium, not the adjacent Bruins’ gym.

Lancaster basketball star Grayson Kirk, at center stage, stood and proudly unzipped his coat to reveal his college hoops choice – the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, during the signing Wednesday, March 22.

