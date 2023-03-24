Basketball was the reason for applause and cheers in the Lancaster High School auditorium, not the adjacent Bruins’ gym.
Lancaster basketball star Grayson Kirk, at center stage, stood and proudly unzipped his coat to reveal his college hoops choice – the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, during the signing Wednesday, March 22.
Kirk, a 6-foot-1-inch guard, drew hoops hoopla aplenty with his announcement about his college future.
“I feel USC Salkehatchie is a great program to go to,” Kirk said as family, friends and teammates, along with Lancaster administrators and coaches, watched. “They made me feel I was a part of the program before I actually joined. I had a good feeling about it. They have a winning program with high expectations from the coaching staff.”
USC Salkehatchie, a National Junior College Athletic Association Region X member, is a two-year program.
“I look to go there and play two years before moving to the next level,” Kirk said. “I feel USC Salkehatchie will help me get to that level.”
Kirk, a three-time All-Region selection, averaged 15 points, three rebounds and four assists this season for the Bruins, the Region 3-4A co-champions who won the Class 4A Upper State title and finished as the Class 4A state runner-up.
Kirk, a two-time Class 4A All-State pick, also played in the annual North-South All-Star game in Columbia.
In Kirk’s Lancaster career, the Bruins have gone 58-13 and earned three playoff bids, going further each year. As a junior, Kirk averaged 18.3 points per game, to go with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
“This is a proud moment for me,” said Lancaster head coach Jerron Cauthen. “You can never do this too much. When you get this opportunity, it’s a blessing.
“I’m happy for Grayson for all that he’s achieved and the challenges he’s met,” Cauthen said.
“I’m also happy our younger players can see and be a part of this. Grayson stands as an example of putting in the hard work and sacrifice and seeing it all come to fruition.”
Kirk, who has a 3.34 GPA, said he plans to major in business management.
“I’m proud of Grayson and it’s always great to see one of our Bruins athletes move to the next level to further their education and athletic careers,” said Lancaster High athletic director Karl Fritz. “Grayson holds a special place here as he helped build the foundation of our basketball success.
“It’s been great to see that all come about and we will continue to follow his progress at the college level.”