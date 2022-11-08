Keep Lancaster County Beautiful and its dedicated board and volunteers completed their third countywide cleanup Oct. 8.
The weather was perfect with a slight breeze. It was 60 degrees at 9 a.m. when the volunteers set out at various locations throughout the county. By the close of the event at noon, the early-morning haze had burned off and the temperature was still in the 60s.
Over 100 volunteers walked the roadsides armed with litter grabbers, gloves and high-visibility vests and filled 391 large green garbage bags.
Each bag weighed at least 25 pounds for a total of 9,775 pounds or 4.9 tons.
KLCB Coordinator Mandy Catoe expressed gratitude for the effort of so many.
“It’s safe to say we removed more than 5 tons of trash from the roadsides of Lancaster County,” she said. “We picked up two TVs, broken furniture, car bumpers, tires, scrap metal and sheet rock, in addition to litter.”
This was KLCB’s third litter pickup event this year. In June, 70 volunteers collected 188 bags of trash. In March, its first litter cleanup, 150 volunteers filled 387 bags.
The three litter cleanups had some impressive totals — 331 volunteers, who removed 966 bags of garbage from the county’s roadsides.
“That’s over 11 tons of litter,” Catoe said. “When you add that to the regular neighborhood pickups, we are over the 1,000 bag mark.”
Arrowood, Builders Supply Co. and Indian Land have frequent pickups in their neighborhoods. So far this year, they have picked up at least 200 bags.
The county also has a litter crew that has collected 457 bags since July 1. During the past three months, they also picked up 20 tires, five pieces of furniture and four TVs.
This joint effort brings the grand total to 1,623 bags. Using the same conservative formula of 25 pounds per bag, that is 40,575 pounds or 20.3 tons of roadside trash removed in the last year.
The S.C. Department of Transportation mowed the shoulders and medians in early October. One of the crewmen, Timothy Cousar, said he could see a big reduction in litter over the past year.
KLCB Board Chair Greg Gregory wants to keep the momentum going.
“Our volunteers are turning the tide against litter in Lancaster County,” he said. “Our roads look so much better, due to their efforts. However, the county is over 600 square miles, so we need more people and organizations to join the cause.”
KLCB also coordinated the cleanup of several illegal dumping sites — two in Indian Land, one in Arrowood and one at the Bethel Boat Landing. This was a coordinated effort with city and county officials and the sheriff’s office.
“The sheriff’s department will scour the trash for names on mail found in the trash,” Catoe said. “And they pay them a visit. Holding people accountable is key.”
The fall cleanup was a success, thanks to the many volunteers, including the following groups: McDonald Green Fire Department; Lancaster High School Civitans, led by coach Ed Humphrey; Crossroads Lutheran Church; Land United Youth Soccer Team; Lancaster County Democratic Party; Builder’s Supply Co.; and District 3 County Councilman Billy Mosteller and his wife, Kathy. KLCB’s usual district leaders also helped: District 3, Jason Truesdale; District 4, Greg Gregory; District 5, Dale Sullivan and Ann Ferguson; District 6, Mark Strickland and Cherie Ellis. Special thanks to Lancaster County Public Works Director Jeff Catoe, Josh Evans and Marcus Blackmon, who helped until the last bags were hauled away.
Catoe said she is pleased with this first year’s effort.
“We have an amazing advisory board who get in the ditches regularly to make a difference,” she said. “One of our founding board members, Frank Ferguson, died this year, and we feel his motivating spirit every time we pick up litter.”
Catoe expressed gratitude for Lancaster County Council’s support.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Billy Mosteller for coming out and working every cleanup,” she said. “And a huge thank you to Larry Honeycutt, who demanded Lancaster County do something about its litter problem.”
Follow Keep Lancaster County Beautiful on Facebook to find out about cleanups and events.