Keep Lancaster County Beautiful is hosting a county-wide, roadside litter cleanup Saturday, March 11.
KLCB Board members will be located throughout the county assisting volunteers in this effort to reveal Lancaster County’s natural beauty.
Volunteers will begin at 8:30 a.m. and work for up to three hours. Bags, grabbers, gloves and safety vests will be supplied. Volunteers can meet at any of the following locations:
District 1 – Indian Land High School, 6100 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Captain: Kristen Blanchard.
District 2 – Lindsay Pettus Greenway, 459 Colonial Ave., Lancaster. Park at Lancaster High School stadium. Captains: Mattie Lowery and Jason Truesdale.
District 3 – Camp Creek Baptist Church, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster. Captain: Toni Flynn.
District 4 – Builders Supply Co, 501 S. French St., Lancaster. Captain: Greg Gregory.
District 5 –1610 Havenwood Drive, Lancaster. Captain: Dale Sullivan.
District 5a – 343 W. Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster. Captain Ann Ferguson.
District 6 – Andrew Jackson High School, 6925 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw. Captains: Mark Strickland & Cherie Ellis.
District 7 – Indian Land Masonic Lodge, 9189 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Captain: Clare McConaughay.
KLCB Coordinator Mandy Catoe encourages Adopt-A-Highway groups to clean their roads that day so we can make a greater impact throughout the county. As of the Monday, Feb. 27, three Adopt-A-Highway groups have scheduled a litter pickup for their adopted highways. The Lancaster High School Civitans planned to clean the roadsides around Lancaster Memorial Stadium the last weekend of February.
We are hopeful businesses and homeowners will join in and clean their strips of land along the roadways. Together, we can make a huge difference.
Last year, KLCB volunteers picked up nearly 1,000 bags of litter.
The county’s three-man litter crew picked up 457 bags from July to December. In 2023, through the second week of February, the crew has picked up 578 bags.
Catoe said the crew is small, but diligent and dedicated.
“Anytime we receive litter complaints from citizens, I let them know and they get out there usually within a week,” she said. “They are constantly picking up litter and will finish one area before moving to the next.”
KLCB Board Chair Greg Gregory hopes the community embraces the opportunity and energy from past cleanups.
"We want to build on the momentum established in the first cleanup” he said. “If you dislike litter, come out and lend a hand. You'll be rewarded and surprised by the impact you can have in an hour or two."
Sign up online at https://forms.gle/VowfmGT2gSLZ8wYDA. Paper forms will be available at the event for those unable to sign up online.