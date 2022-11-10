Nov. 15 is America Recycles Day, a day to raise awareness and inspire people to recycle. One group in Lancaster County made a commitment earlier this year to reduce the waste it throws away.
Chester-Lancaster Disabilities & Special Needs (CLDSN) has partnered with Keep Lancaster County Beautiful to recycle aluminum cans.
The adults served by CLDSN have collected nearly 200 pounds of aluminum cans in the past three months.
KLCB Coordinator Mandy Catoe visited the CLDSN workshop on Camp Creek Road this summer and gave a PowerPoint presentation filled with aluminum recycling facts.
The attendees were on board immediately.
Bill Kirby said he wanted to Keep America Beautiful and Lancaster County clean.
“I believe in that,” Kirby said. “I’m ready to get to work. And I wish people would not throw cigarette butts down.”
The group brings cans from home they would normally just toss in the trash. Even the staff has begun to bring their empty soda cans.
Staff members report that the program has inspired shopping habits. They want their soda in cans and resist buying plastic, which has no local recycling outlet.
The presentation highlighted the benefits of recycling. The main advantage of aluminum recycling is that it uses 95% less energy than producing the metal from raw materials. An aluminum can only takes about 60 days to be recycled and back on a store shelf filled with soda. Recycling one aluminum can saves enough energy to power a TV for two hours.
The group got right to work. Catoe visits the workshop once a month to pick up the cans and haul them to Zero Waste Recycling on Brooklyn Avenue to exchange for cash. The recycling attendant weighs the cans, which are currently worth 50 cents a pound.
CLDSN adults were eager to make a difference for the environment. It was a great bonus when they found out they would be making a little money. That perk has resulted in the CLDSN Fun Fund.
By Labor Day, they had made enough money for a pizza party. Two KLCB Board members and several CLDSN staff agreed to match the money the group raised with its first month of recycling. The group has raised more than $100 since they began the project in August. Matching funds and inspired offerings from staff pushed that total over $200.
After the pizza party, they have a little in reserve and are planning a Christmas party.
CLDSN Executive Director Nikki Bramlett said this opportunity helps those served by the board feel connected to their community by giving back.
“It will give them something to look forward to and help them with setting goals and realizing those goals as they collect the cans, see the money from their recycling, and reap the rewards through the party,” she said.
Bramlett said the project helps them with teamwork and connectivity, too.
“They will see that through teamwork, banding together as a group and with community partners, they will achieve their goals faster,” she said. “Also, it will help them understand that they are connected to one another and the community by being one part of a group with a common goal.”
KLCB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Its three main goals are litter reduction, beautification and recycling.
