The Buford High School boys basketball team ended its season, dropping a high-scoring game to host North Central High School.
The Knights, with a torrid finish, posted a 76-66 Region 5-2A win over the Jackets on Friday, Feb. 10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Buford High School boys basketball team ended its season, dropping a high-scoring game to host North Central High School.
The Knights, with a torrid finish, posted a 76-66 Region 5-2A win over the Jackets on Friday, Feb. 10.
North Central held a 35-30 lead at the half and owned a 46-44 edge before taking the 10-point win.
“We played hard and gave a good effort to the end, but North Central made a few more plays to get the win,” said Buford head coach Steve Sellers. “Our guys battled all the way, as they did all season.”
Aaron Morris led the Jackets with 27 points, 15 in the second half. Brody Sanders scored 12 points.
The Buford boys finished the season at 7-15 overall and 2-10 in region play.
The Buford High girls, who got a forfeit from North Central on Friday to close regular-season play, visit Kingstree High School, the Region 8-2A runner-up, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to open the playoffs.
The Lady Jackets, 12-10, 7-5, are the third-place team in Region V-2A.
The Buford girls are led by Jules Campos and Peighton Sweatt, who are averaging 6.9 points a game. Kensi Sutton is averaging 6.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. Reese Sutton averages 5.5 rebounds a game.
“We’re on the road, so we know we will have to play well, a complete game,” said Buford girls head coach Susan Scott. “We have to play well inside and be aggressive on the boards. We can’t rely solely on the outside shot. It’s important that we protect the ball to set up our offense.”
The Buford vs. Kingstree winner advances to face the Wade Hampton vs. Lake Marion winner.