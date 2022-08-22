The Knights of Columbus Council 14765 will launch its third annual Clothes for Kids fundraiser for the school year this month.
This program’s purpose is to raise cash donations to buy new clothing items for Lancaster County public school children who are in need.
The Knights have provided this type of support to 10 Lancaster County elementary schools and the Indian Land Middle School for the past several years.
The local council originally initiated the Coats for Kids program, which evolved into the Clothes for Kids fundraiser, since the need now goes beyond just providing winter coats.
The goal is to raise money to fill specific clothing needs, including coats, pants, shirts, socks, underwear, etc., as identified by each participating school’s representative.
Last year, the Knights collected almost $9,500 to buy over 2,000 articles of new clothing for students.
This year, the group hopes to surpass that by 10% and raise $10,500.
Please note that 100% of all contributions received will be dedicated to buying new clothes for kids.
This year’s fundraiser drive will start Monday, Aug. 29, and run for two weeks.
In Sun City Carolina Lakes, volunteers will be stationed at the Knights of Columbus display table at the entrance to the Lake House, 1353 Del Webb Blvd., from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29 and 31 and on Sept. 2, 6 and 8 to offer donors a tasty snack and collect cash or check donations.
Although this will only be a two-week live campaign, the need for clothing does not stop, so the group will continue to accept donations from the greater Lancaster area all year long.
You can help this worthy charitable cause by mailing checks payable to Knights of Columbus 14765, to the group’s secure lockbox at Knights of Columbus 14765, 6277 Carolina Commons Drive, Suite 600-358, Indian Land, SC 29707.
The Knights thank donors for their generosity.
About Knights of Columbus
With over 2 million members, the Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization.
It provides members and their families with volunteer opportunities to put their faith into action to serve the church, the community, families and young people.
In recent years, the Knights of Columbus at all levels of the organization raised and distributed millions of dollars for charitable causes, as well as millions of hours of volunteer services.