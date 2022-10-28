Editor's note: KVLT and the Charlotte Amateur Astronomy Club have rescheduled this star-gazing event to next Saturday, Nov. 5, due to expected cloud cover Oct. 29. All the same logistics pertain (weather permitting).
Did you know that there is an observatory in Lancaster County?
The Katawba Valley Land Trust (KVLT) will host an evening of astronomy fun with experienced Charlotte Amateur Astronomers Club members at the Gayle H. Riggsbee Observatory at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
The observatory is at 1427 Bloomwood Drive, Lancaster, in the Taxahaw community of eastern Lancaster County.
The evening will begin with a tour of the site, followed by a short program on “What’s in the Sky Tonight.”
After sunset, three of the club’s telescopes will be used for observation, and a “Point Out The Constellation” session will be led by experienced club members.
The backup date in case of total cloud cover is Nov. 5, also beginning at 6 p.m.
This event is part of a celebration known as South Carolina Land Trust Days, sponsored by the South Carolina Land Trust Network, a statewide association that supports the protection and preservation of forest and farmland, waterways, scenic views, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation and historical resources.
The Charlotte Amateur Astronomers Club (CAAC) was established in 1954 to gather astronomy enthusiasts to observe, appreciate and learn about the wonder of the universe.
The club hosts events, trainings and public outreach for both club members and the general public.
The Katawba Valley Land Trust offers various outings, events and speaker series throughout the year to members and the public. The nonprofit organization currently protects over 12,000 acres in the Catawba River valley in three counties. KVLT owns properties that are preserved forever and works with private landowners who wish to preserve their properties to provide greenspace, open lands, wildlife habitat and conservation of natural resources. Join KVLT and become a member and get first notification of its events.