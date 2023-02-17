KINGSTREE — The Buford High School girls basketball team’s long road trip to Kingstree resulted in a short postseason stay.
KINGSTREE — The Buford High School girls basketball team’s long road trip to Kingstree resulted in a short postseason stay.
The Kingstree High School girls started strong on the way to a 54-26 win over the Lady Jackets on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Buford, the third-place team in Region V, fell behind early and never fully recovered in the 28-point loss at Kingstree, about two hours from Buford.
“Kingstree jumped on us and stayed on top,” said Buford High girls head coach Susan Scott. “They were able to play their game and maintain control. We weren’t aggressive and Kingstree was fast down the court to set the tone.”
Takiyah McGee scored nine of her 12 points in the first period to spark the Lady Blazers to a 15-5 lead.
Kingstree led 28-12 at the half and cruised to the win.
Jules Campos led Buford with 14 points, seven in each half, and three steals.
Buford, which finished 12-11, will return the bulk of its squad, losing just three seniors to graduation.
“We appreciate our seniors and their contributions to our girls basketball program,” Scott said. “We look forward to working with our returning players. We had a good season and look to build on this and work for next season. We return a good group and we will continue to work for next season.”
Buford was in the playoffs for the fifth straight season under Scott.