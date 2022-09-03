The Buford High School volleyball team opened Region 5-2A play with a key win.

The Lady Yellow Jackets beat Chesterfield High School, 3-1 (25-13, 25-9, 15-25, 25-9), in their Tuesday, Aug. 30, match at the Hive. The win pushes the Jackets to 3-1 overall on the season.

Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.

Trending Videos