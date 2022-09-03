The Buford High School volleyball team opened Region 5-2A play with a key win.
The Lady Yellow Jackets beat Chesterfield High School, 3-1 (25-13, 25-9, 15-25, 25-9), in their Tuesday, Aug. 30, match at the Hive. The win pushes the Jackets to 3-1 overall on the season.
Buford started off strong, but then head coach Taylor Roberts wanted to do some evaluating of her offensive situation, and things got a little rocky.
“We were trying some things out,” she said. “I am still trying to narrow down the starting lineup. That third set was more for informational purposes.”
Leading the way for Buford was Kendall Bohn with two aces and 11 kills. Kensi Sutton added an ace, 12 kills and a block, while Laney Allen added an ace, three blocks and eight kills in the win. Caroline Plyler had two aces and McKenzie Bundy had three aces in the match.
In the opening set, Buford led from the opening serve and never seemed to be in much trouble, despite the Lady Rams hanging close with them.
Buford led 8-6, but then pulled away to a 17-12 lead before Chesterfield took its first timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Buford scored eight of the next nine points to score the opening set win.
The second set was all the Lady Jackets as they again jumped out to a good start and never looked back. Buford scored five of the first six points and then pushed its lead to 11-4 before a Chesterfield timeout. Buford again got stronger as the set went on and went on a 14-5 run to take a 2-0 lead.
The third set is where things went sideways for the Lady Jackets. Buford wasn’t able to shake Chesterfield like it had in the previous two sets.
The Lady Rams took a 9-7 lead and then scored eight of the next nine points to make it 17-8 before Buford used a timeout. Buford made a small run out of the timeout, but couldn’t rally enough to save the set.
Buford was able to regroup in the fourth set and went up 8-4 and continued to expand its lead from that point to grab the win.
Buford is scheduled to next take on Lewisville High School on the road Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
