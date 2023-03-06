Weather issues last week caused the Battle of the Border softball tournament at Buford High School to be adjusted some.
Originally scheduled for March 2-4, the prep softball tournament between teams from North and South Carolina was moved up to Feb. 27-March 1.
The tournament included Buford, McBee, Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield and Central from the Palmetto State, with Marvin Ridge, Cuthbertson, Parkwood and Piedmont from North Carolina.
Buford, which hosted all the games, went 2-1 in the tournament. Andrew Jackson went 1-2 in the tournament.
On day one, Buford dropped the first game, 8-0, to Marvin Ridge, while the Lady Vols fell badly to Piedmont, 15-0.
In the Lady Jackets game, Laney Allen got the loss, going five innings and allowing six hits, while walking two and striking out two. Aspen King led the way at the plate for Buford, going 2-4, while Kelsey Watson, Mallory Adams and Riley McManus each went 1-3.
Andrew Jackson's girls collected just one hit and made five errors in the loss to Piedmont.
On Feb. 28, Buford shutout McBee, 11-0.
Caroline Plyler went four innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out six and walking two. Allen came in for two innings and allowed just one hit, while striking out one.
King again led Buford, going 3-4 with two stolen bases and an RBI. Adams went 2-4 with four RBIs. Watson, Summer Morgan and Emma Timmons each got two hits. Timmons also had an RBI.
Also on Feb. 28, the Lady Vols split a doubleheader, falling 14-0 to Cuthbertson, but bouncing back to beat Parkwood, 13-10, later that day.
In the game against Cuthbertson, Andrew Jackson made no hits, but scattered 10 hits against Parkwood to pick up the win.
Pitcher Mackenzie Avant picked up the win and went 2-3 at the plate with a home run and five RBIs. Savanna Parker, Bri Kennington and Karlee Starnes each collected a couple hits for the Lady Vols. Kaegan King and Olivia Carnes each went 1-2 for Andrew Jackson.
On the final day of the tournament, March 1, Buford beat Parkwood, 12-2.
Allen went five innings, allowing five hits and struck out five to get the win.
At the plate, King went 3-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Timmons also went 3-4 with an RBI and three stolen bases. Morgan and Adams also went 3-4, while Adams added an RBI and a stolen base.