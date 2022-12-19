CHERAW — The Buford Lady Jackets are making strides, and girls head basketball coach Susan Scott can see it.
“We’re not there yet, but working on it,” she said. “Our team’s making progress.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHERAW — The Buford Lady Jackets are making strides, and girls head basketball coach Susan Scott can see it.
“We’re not there yet, but working on it,” she said. “Our team’s making progress.”
Buford High School, 4-4, evened its Region 5-2A record at 1-1 with a 44-38 win over host Cheraw High on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Lady Jackets’ six-point win gave Buford a split after the Buford boys fell to the Braves, 67-50.
The Buford girls took an early lead, going up 11-10 after one quarter. The Lady Jackets held a 25-19 lead at the half.
Buford was up 33-31 with a quarter to go and used an 11-7 surge for the win.
“It was close, but we held our composure and played as a team to earn the win,” Scott said. “Cheraw is a tough place to play, but we got it done.”
Kensi Sutton led Buford with 20 points, 11 in the first half, and added 15 rebounds.
In the boys game, Cheraw, which trailed 24-22 at the half, ignited in the second half with a 45-26 surge to notch the 17-point win.
The Braves got it done, making eight 3-pointers in the second half.
Aaron Morris paced Buford with 14 points. Tony Jackson tallied 12 points and Jesse Allen scored 11 points in the loss.