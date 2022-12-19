LANSPTS-12-21-22 BUFORD HOOPS Kensi Sutton

Buford High School’s Kensi Sutton led the Lady Jackets in their Dec. 16 road win over Cheraw High.

 Eric Rowell

CHERAW — The Buford Lady Jackets are making strides, and girls head basketball coach Susan Scott can see it.

“We’re not there yet, but working on it,” she said. “Our team’s making progress.”

