The Buford High School girls basketball team evened its Region 5-2A record at 2-2 with a 45-30 win over Central High School in Pageland.
The Lady Jackets’ 15-point win gave Buford a split after the boys fell in the nightcap, 77-57, during the Tuesday, Jan. 10, game.
In the varsity opener, the Buford girls started slow, but picked up the pace on the way to the win.
“We had a lot of contributions in this team win,” said Buford head coach Susan Scott.
Central led 8-3 after one period, but the Lady Jackets answered with a 15-3 spree to build an 18-11 halftime lead.
Buford was in control after three quarters, up 38-17.
Peighton Sweatt scored 16 points to lead the Buford girls, who improved to 7-7 overall. Reese Sutton scored 11 points in the win.
Buford splits at McBee
The Buford boys got a non-region road split with a 60-51 win over McBee High School on Monday, Jan. 9.
The Jackets, in the nightcap, forged a 31-17 lead on the way to their nine-point win over the Panthers.
Aaron Morris sparked the Buford boys with 21 points, 12 in the first half. Jesse Allen scored 15 points, nine in the opening half.
McBee edged the Lady Jackets, 45-35, in the girls game.
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 8 in Class A girls, used an 11-9 surge to take a 33-31 lead with a period to play. McBee outscored Buford 12-4 to take the win.
Jules Campos paced the Lady Jackets with 10 points, six rebounds and six steals.