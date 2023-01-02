KERSHAW — It’s still early in the 2022-23 high school basketball season, but the Andrew Jackson Lady Volunteers have already accomplished a team goal.
“We set winning our holiday basketball tournament as our first goal and reached it,” said first-year Vols’ girls basketball coach Steven Fair.
The Lady Vols, ranked third in Class 2A girls, reached their early goal, winning the annual Comporium Christmas Classic with a 49-38 victory over High Point Academy of Spartanburg on Friday, Dec. 30.
The Lady Vols took the early lead and steadily extended its spread to take the 11-point win over High Point for the title.
Andrew Jackson, 7-5, built a 21-14 halftime lead and pushed the edge to 40-24 with a quarter to go.
“We played a lot of girls and they gave a great team effort,” Fair said. “We played hard and were focused on what we wanted to do.”
Emily McCall, the Vols’ sophomore point guard, earned the tournament MVP award, netting 16 points. She scored 16 points in the opening day win over Great Falls.
Ayona Alexander, who added 14 points for the Lady Vols, was named to the All-Tournament team. She scored 34 points in two tourney games.
The Andrew Jackson girls opened tourney play, rolling to a 72-35 win over Great Falls on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Alexander led the Lady Vols with 20 points, 15 of those in the first half. McCall scored 16 points, 10 in the second half. Ni’Yonna Asbelle tallied 15 points as well.
The Lady Vols returned to play Tuesday, Jan. 3, when they faced York Prep in Region 5-2A play.
“That’s our next goal — win the region championship,” Fair said.