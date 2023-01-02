LANSPTS-01-04-23 AJ GIRLS HOOPS MAIN team pic

The Andrew Jackson Lady Vols cruised to a Comporium Christmas Invitational championship Dec. 30, beating High Point Academy, 49-38.

 Gwynn Leaird

KERSHAW — It’s still early in the 2022-23 high school basketball season, but the Andrew Jackson Lady Volunteers have already accomplished a team goal.

“We set winning our holiday basketball tournament as our first goal and reached it,” said first-year Vols’ girls basketball coach Steven Fair.

