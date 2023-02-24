FLORENCE — A poor shooting performance in the second half by the Andrew Jackson Lady Volunteers led to Bishop England rallying for a 39-38 win in the 2A Lower State championship.
The Lower State championship, held Friday, Feb. 24, at the Florence Center, put the third-ranked Lady Vols against the Battling Bishops, who came in at 18-11 and ranked 10th in the final state polls. Andrew Jackson was riding a 17-game winning streak coming into the game.
The Lady Vols were outscored 17-4 in the second half and finished the season with a 22-6 record overall.
Andrew Jackson struggled with shooting the ball in the second half as Bishop England clawed its way back into the game. Turnovers plagued the Lady Vols in the second half. The Battling Bishops pulled within two at 38-36 about midway through the fourth quarter and then tied the game at 38 with about 2:15 left. Bishop England hit the eventual game-winning free throw with less than a minute left in the game.
“Our youth came into play down the stretch,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Steven Fair. “We made a ton of mistakes turning the ball over. They made one more play than we did. My girls worked hard this season.”
Andrew Jackson held a 12-point lead opening the second half as both teams struggled to make anything happen in the early portion of the third quarter.
Bishop England tightened things up on defense, not allowing Andrew Jackson to get inside the lane for a higher percentage shot. The Lady Vols got just two shots off in the first three and a half minutes of the third quarter and turned the ball over five times.
The Battling Bishops struggled too, but did manage seven points in the quarter as they outscored the Lady Vols 7-2 in the third period, despite Andrew Jackson holding a 36-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
In the second half, Andrew Jackson went 2-for-19 from the field and only shot four free throws in the game, going 1-for-4.
The Lady Vols were able to get to the offensive glass and allow for second-chance points in the second quarter after slowing down the game in the early part of the period.
Bishop England was more aggressive on offense in the second quarter than it was in the first and got to the basket to stay within striking distance of Andrew Jackson.
Bishop England pulled within four points about midway through the second quarter, scoring off an Andrew Jackson turnover, but the Lady Vols went on a 5-0 run, forcing the Bishops into a timeout, leading 28-19 with about three minutes left in the half.
Andrew Jackson kept that momentum heading into the half with a 34-22 lead. The Lady Vols hit 14-of-32 shots from the field in the first half.
Emiley McCall opened the game for the Lady Vols with a 3-pointer. Ni’Yonna Asbelle extended Andrew Jackson’s lead with another 3-pointer minutes later as Bishop England started playing catch up early.
The Lady Vols created early opportunities, forcing Bishop England into turnovers. They also capitalized on the Battling Bishops' inability to score by not allowing them second-chance opportunities by grabbing defensive rebounds.
Ayona Alexander started finding a groove for the Lady Vols and dumped in six first-quarter points as Andrew Jackson created a comfortable 19-9 lead after the first quarter.
Alexander led the Lady Vols with 12 points, followed by 10 points from Asbelle.