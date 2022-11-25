FORT MILL — The Andrew Jackson Lady Vols basketball team finished third in the Milltown Classic by beating the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets.
The Lady Vols got a 61-52 win in the consolation game Wednesday, Nov. 23 for third place and went 2-1 in the tournament to open the 2022-2023 season.
Ayona Alexander and Ni’Yonna Asbelle led Andrew Jackson in the tournament as the two players guided the team.
Head coach Steven Fair said he likes what he has seen so far in just the first three games.
“We played excellent,” Fair said. “We grew up real fast. They stepped up big.”
Against Fort Mill, Alexander scored 23 points and Asbelle scored 16 points. Andrew Jackson led by five coming out of the locker room at the half, but quickly used its outside shooting to start pulling away.
Asbelle hit two 3-pointers in the second half, and Alexander was a presence on the glass and in the paint.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Lady Vols fell to North Myrtle Beach, the eventual tournament champs, losing 49-47 as the Chiefs hit two free throws with three seconds left in the game to seal the win.
Andrew Jackson struggled shooting in the first half hitting just nine of 26 shots from the field and trailed by nine at the half.
Alexander dropped in 20 points in the loss and Asbelle scored 11 points, while Emily McCall added 10 points as well.
The Lady Vols played well in the second half of the North Myrtle Beach game, and pulled within one at 43-42 with about 3:40 left in the game.
McCall would hit two big free throws to tie the game 47-47 with 26 seconds left, but never got the opportunity to try to take the lead.
In their first game of the tournament, Andrew Jackson beat Nation Ford 70-62 and had three players score in double digits.
The Lady Vols got off to a good start and led by 11 at the half. Alexander scored 30 points to pace the team with Asbelle scoring 25 points and Trinity Delly adding 10 points.