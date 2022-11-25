LANSPTS-11-26-22 AJ HOOPS Ni'Yonna Asbelle

Andrew Jackson’s Ni’Yonna Asbelle brings the ball up the court during a game at the Milltown Classic.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — The Andrew Jackson Lady Vols basketball team finished third in the Milltown Classic by beating the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets.

The Lady Vols got a 61-52 win in the consolation game Wednesday, Nov. 23 for third place and went 2-1 in the tournament to open the 2022-2023 season.

