The Lady Warriors swept a crucial Region 3-4A match from the Lancaster Bruins on the volleyball court earlier this week.
Indian Land High School won 25-12, 25-10, 25-19, to improve to 2-3 in region play on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Lady Warriors now sit in fourth place in the standings, which would give them a playoff spot, as things stand currently.
ILHS head coach Emily Jackson said she feels that in the second half of region play, things will be stronger for Indian Land.
“I feel good and we are starting to gel,” she said. “We are excited.”
Indian Land was led by Grace Anne Gerow with 15 assists, Serena Johnson with 11 kills, Juliette Desharnais with 24 digs and Lilah Parker with nine aces, three digs and three kills.
Indian Land started strong against Lancaster and overcame some late struggles in the third set to keep the shutout intact.
The Lady Warriors opened the first set going up 7-3 and then forced Lancaster into a timeout, leading 11-4. After the timeout, Indian Land rattled off nine consecutive points to go up 20-4, before closing the set after a small Bruins run.
Lancaster scored first in the second, but then Indian Land scored the next five points to regain the lead and did not relinquish it again during the set.
The Lady Warriors stretched their lead to 14-5, forcing a Bruins timeout, and went on to control things, running the score up to 20-8 before finishing off the set.
The biggest momentum that Lancaster had was in the start of the third set, going up 3-0. However, that was short-lived as Indian Land quickly tied the set and surged ahead again to go up 11-5.
Lancaster was able to stay close to the Lady Warriors in the third set and rallied to pull within two points at 14-12, but struggled to get any further as they couldn’t regain the lead. Indian Land was too strong as it moved to 23-14 before finishing the match.
Lancaster falls to 0-5 in region play with the loss.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
