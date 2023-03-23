The Lady Warriors soccer team is on a quest, but just how far they will go is up to them, said Indian Land High School head coach Greg Boney.
Indian Land controlled the game and had no trouble beating Legion Collegiate Academy Lancers, 9-0, to improve to 10-1-1 on the season with the win Thursday, March 23.
The Lady Warriors were coming off a big 2-0 Region 3-4A win over Catawba Ridge High School, and were unsure they could keep the momentum in their corner.
“Every game is different,” Boney said. “Teams are going to give us their best. This team (Indian Land) has a bright future. I am optimistic.”
It took a while for the Lady Warriors to get moving in the right direction, but when they did, the offensive flood gates opened.
Junior Siena Wilson scored the first of her two goals at the 15th minute in the first half to put Indian Land up 1-0. About 12 minutes later, freshman Ava Rekhop scored the first of her two goals on a penalty kick to extend the Lady Warriors' lead.
Two minutes later, junior Ashlyn Yasurek made it 3-0, scoring with about 12 minutes left in the opening half. Wilson then finished the scoring in the first half at the 35-minute mark to put Indian Land up 4-0 at the break.
In the second half, the Warriors were just as strong as they continued to attack the goal and limited the number of possessions that Legion Collegiate had.
Senior Samantha Bowling scored just two minutes into the second half and less than 90 seconds later, junior Zoie Kempf found the back of the net as well to put Indian Land up 6-0.
Rekhop added her second goal about midway through the second half. Five minutes later, junior Jasmine Nixon got in on the action with a goal for Indian Land.
With just over five minutes left in the game, sophomore Nyla Mansell scored the Lady Warriors' final goal.
Indian Land returns to region play as it hosts York Comprehensive High School on Tuesday, March 28.