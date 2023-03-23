LANSPTS-03-25-23 IL SOCCER Ava Rekhop

Indian Land High's Ava Rekhop takes on three Legion Collegiate defenders during their game Thursday, March 23.

 Mac Banks

The Lady Warriors soccer team is on a quest, but just how far they will go is up to them, said Indian Land High School head coach Greg Boney.

Indian Land controlled the game and had no trouble beating Legion Collegiate Academy Lancers, 9-0, to improve to 10-1-1 on the season with the win Thursday, March 23.

