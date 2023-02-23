LANSPTS-02-25-23 IL JV SOCCER

 Kailee Erwin

The Indian Land High School JV girls soccer team won the Northwestern Preview last weekend, for the second year in a row.

Indian Land played Gaffney in the three-day JV tournament's first game Feb. 17 and won 10-0.

