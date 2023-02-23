The Indian Land High School JV girls soccer team won the Northwestern Preview last weekend, for the second year in a row.
Indian Land played Gaffney in the three-day JV tournament's first game Feb. 17 and won 10-0.
The JV Lady Warriors beat Lancaster, 11-0 on Feb. 18.
Indian Land defeated Buford, 3-1, in the championship game Feb. 19. Emma Jordan scored two goals in the final game and Kaitlyn Knoll scored one.
The Indian Land team faced many injuries, especially in the championship game, said JV head coach Kailee Erwin.
"The team displayed great energy, teamwork and versatility all weekend," Erwin said. "We are very proud of their hard work throughout this tournament and excited for the season to be under way."