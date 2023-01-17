Lafayette Lindsay Jr., 52, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
A son of the late Lafayette Lindsay Sr. and late Mary Elizabeth Cureton Lindsay, he was born March 20, 1970, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Steele Hill AME Zion Church, with the Rev. Sandra Sistare officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Viewing was held before the service.
Survivors include his father of Lancaster; sister, Shannon D. Lindsay of Lancaster; brother, Lewis E. Cureton of Pineville; and companion, Paula Monaghan of Lancaster.
