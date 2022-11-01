Lakeshia Campbell, 34, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Lakeshia Campbell, 34, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
A daughter of Terry D. Strain and Dorothy M. Campbell, she was born Sept. 13, 1988, in Lancaster.
She is survived by her parents; sisters, Brandi Thomas, Janay Strain and Karnesha Strain; brothers, Mario Campbell, Mius Campbell and Kendrick Strain; stepsisters, Gabriel Boyd and Alexis McInnis; maternal grandmother, Rosa Lee Campbell; niece, Dallas Campbell; nephews, Tremaine Caldwell and Demarkio Campbell; special friend, Bianca Craig; and a host of relatives and friends.
Viewing was Friday, Oct. 28.
Funeral was Saturday, Oct. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.