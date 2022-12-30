Lamont Stewart, 59, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Lamont Stewart, 59, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
A son of the late Johnnie Stewart and Juanita Watson Stewart, he was born May 25, 1963 in St. Louis.
His funeral was Friday, Dec. 30, in St. Louis, Mo. Viewing was Dec. 27 at Crawford Funeral Home in Lancaster.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster, Minister Julia K. Stewart; sons, Darius Lampley Sr., Kenneth Harris Jr., Ne’Sylus Ford, Jalyn Shannon; daughters, Kristina Lampley, Victoria Smith, Christina Massey, Lakia Clinton, Josalynn Shannon, La’Trisa Lackland; his mother, Juanita Watson Stewart; brothers, Rodney Stewart, Craig Hamilton; sister, Renee Brown; 16 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; godparent, Gennell Cauthen.