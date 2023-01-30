Lancaster City Council elections are moving to odd-numbered years, starting now.
Lancaster City Council elections are moving to odd-numbered years, starting now.
Council unanimously passed second reading of an ordinance to change its municipal election dates from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years at its Jan. 24 meeting.
The change lengthens current elected officials’ terms by one year.
Lancaster County Elections Director Mary Ann Hudson brought up the matter at the Jan. 10 council meeting.
She said keeping the city’s elections during even-numbered years would jeopardize County Election Commission resources and aid to future city elections.
The city relies on the personnel and expertise of county election officials to help run elections smoothly.
Holding the city’s elections on even-numbered years put them on the same date as county, state and national elections, overburdening the County Election Commission.
“These three resolutions change the election date from the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November in even years to the first Tuesday following the first Monday in odd-numbered years,” said Lancaster City Administrator Flip Hutfles.
He also said that S.C. District 45 Rep. Brandon Newton has submitted a bill to change all municipal elections in the state to odd-numbered years.
Newton’s proposed legislation would allow elections in March, June or November, while the city of Lancaster has specifically kept the elections in November.
“I read his bill and it just certainly fits right in with what the push has been with our local election commission and our delegation,” said Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny.
