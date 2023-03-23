LANNWS-03-25-23 EMS STATE AWARD 1 John Kennington

John Kennington was named S.C. EMT of the Year at the 2023 S.C. EMS Symposium.

 Colt Roy

Lancaster County EMS received two commendations earlier this month at the 2023 S.C. EMS Symposium in Myrtle Beach – EMT of the Year and PIER Team of the Year.

John Kennington was named S.C. EMT of the Year. He has been with Lancaster County since 2015. He was nominated by his peers for his exemplary work ethic and attitude toward serving others.

