Lancaster County EMS received two commendations earlier this month at the 2023 S.C. EMS Symposium in Myrtle Beach – EMT of the Year and PIER Team of the Year.
John Kennington was named S.C. EMT of the Year. He has been with Lancaster County since 2015. He was nominated by his peers for his exemplary work ethic and attitude toward serving others.
Kennington serves on the STAR Team and as the Lancaster County Honor Guard training officer. The Lancaster County Honor Guard presented during a memorial service at the symposium. John plays a vital role in training newly hired EMTs and performs with the Always Ready Emergency Troupe, which raises money for the Disabled American Veterans. He also serves in the U.S. Army National Guard.
The Lancaster County PIER Team, which stands for Public Information and Education Resource, was awarded PIER Team of the year because of its efforts in the community. The team plays a large role in public events, school programs and other areas that educate the community on the many roles held by Lancaster County EMS.
During the four-day conference, members of EMS from all over the state were invited to attend classes and workshops meant to increase their level of education on the medical field and other aspects of public safety.
Lancaster County EMS Director Clay Catoe said he is proud of his team and the work they put in every day. Catoe was also selected as the S.C. EMS Legislative Advocacy Chair and will represent EMS agenda items at the State House.
“While these honors were only a small part of the conference, the training and new ideas we brought home will provide our service with cutting edge pre-hospital medical care to move us into the future,” he said.