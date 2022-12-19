CHARLOTTE — The Lady Bruins battled back, but fell short in their game during the N.C. Battle for the Crown at United Faith Christian Academy in Charlotte.
The Lancaster High School girls, facing the 101 Prep Red team, dropped a 51-49 loss on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The 101 Prep Red team opened strong, taking a 14-5 lead over the Lady Bruins after a quarter.
Lancaster fought back to make it 28-18 at the half.
101 Prep held a 38-30 edge with a period to play, and Lancaster kept coming as it outscored the winner, 19-13, in the closing quarter.
“The difference was the first period when they built their lead, but after that we fought hard to stay in it and have a shot to win,” said Lancaster coach Ronnie Robinson. “Our shots didn’t fall early. We have to do a better job of being ready at the start and playing with high energy.”
KeMarja Peay, the Lady Bruins’ MVP in the game, led Lancaster with 25 points, 15 in the first half, to go with 12 rebounds. Eliza Baskins tallied 14 points and had four rebounds.
Holiday tournaments
The Lancaster girls, 5-2, are idle until Dec. 28 when they play Cuthbertson High School of Union County, N.C., at 3 p.m. in the opening round of the Bennie Bennett Memorial tournament at Clover High School.
Lancaster meets host Clover at noon Dec. 29. The Lady Bruins cap play in the three-day tourney with a noon game Dec. 30 with Greenville High School in the Rock Hill Event Center.
The 10-0 Lancaster High boys, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, will open play in the Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce High School in Columbia, where the Bruins will face Westwood High School on Wednesday, Dec. 21.