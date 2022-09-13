The week of Sept. 11-17 commemorates National Assisted Living Week.
The Lancaster Grove Assisted Living and Memory Care community will celebrate “Joyful Moments” during this national observance.
Its weeklong celebration kicked off Sunday, Sept. 11. Lancaster Grove, a Sinceri Senior Living community, is joining tens of thousands of assisted living communities across the country for the festivities.
National Assisted Living Week, officially sponsored by First Quality in 2022, continues through Saturday, Sept. 17, and Lancaster Grove honors this year’s theme, “Joyful Moments.”
“Joyful Moments” reflects the strong family connection between residents and staff, while providing an opportunity for local communities to celebrate the individuals who live and work in assisted living and learn more about this sector of long term care.
While adhering to safety requirements and precautions in place for COVID, activities offered this week at Lancaster Grove include:
• Declaration via proclamation of local Assisted Living Week by Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny and staff, along with members of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and special guests Monday, Sept. 12.
• Special resident and staff breakfast prepared by the executive director and department heads
• A special Staff Appreciation Day
• Resident and Family Appreciation Day with a special 1950s-themed with an ice cream bar buffet, music and dancing
• Outing to the Bush-N-Vine farmer’s market with a picnic on the farm
“Lancaster Grove is home to 38 seniors with various backgrounds. We pride ourselves in the fact that our community is home to 10 veterans, eight retired school teachers (all from this area), a retired high school principal, retired school nurse, retired pastor and a multitude of hard-working individuals who were responsible for keeping this county going for many years,” said Alison Graves, community resource director. “Many of our residents attended the same local churches, their children played on the same sports teams and attended classes with children of their neighbors here.
“At Lancaster Grove, we are one, big happy family. Lancaster Grove is home. Home where residents and staff are all family and we honor and value each other’s company.”
Lancaster Grove provides assisted living and memory care services to those in the Lancaster area. As a Sinceri Senior Living community, Lancaster Grove is committed to treating each resident, family member and their team just like family.
Lancaster Grove encourages members of the community to keep in touch and visit itsFacebook and Instagram pages to stay informed during National Assisted Living Week and beyond.
To learn more, visit https://sinceriseniorliving.com/lancaster-grove/.
National Assisted Living Week was created by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) in 1995 to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. The annual observance inspires assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinct aspect of long-term care. For more information on National Assisted Living Week, visit www.ahcancal.org/NALW.
Sinceri Senior Living is a premier, senior living management company that provides service to seniors in 21 states, serving about 3,800 seniors across the United States. Sinceri Senior Living manages all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities. From the legacy of its first dedicated memory care community more than 35 years ago, Sinceri Senior Living has built a reputation for expertly managing senior living properties, including owned and managed facilities, with highly sought personalized care and exceptional, unique programming for residents and their families. Learn more about Sinceri Senior Living at www.sinceriseniorliving.com.