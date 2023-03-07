Lancaster Grove Senior Living held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its re-grand opening Jan. 24 to celebrate its new ownership and new management team.
Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO John McCain read these comments provided by the facility at the beginning of the ceremony:
"Lancaster Grove's brick and mortar has existed in this location for over 23 years. While the outside remains the same, the inside has seen many positive changes over the course of the last 15 months. Sinceri Senior Living breathed, and is continuing to breathe, new life and a spirit of commitment and dedication into this community formerly known as Morningside Assisted Living.
"While some may say change changes things, in our circumstance, change has been a blessing. Our community has seen much-needed growth and continues to grow with the upcoming expansion of our memory care community. Unfortunately, the need for more memory care availability is on the rise, not just in our area, but across the nation. This is exactly the reason Lancaster Grove, along with all 81 Sinceri Senior Living communities across the nation, are huge supporters of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
"A building is simply the skeleton of a community. The heartbeat of that framework comes from within the vessel it accommodates. With new breath from Sinceri Senior Living, our own heartbeat signified by the care and compassion our teammates instill into every aspect of our residents' lives, and a determination to be the best at what we do, Lancaster Grove has risen to new levels.
"We are truly a team at Lancaster Grove. A team of staff and family members who have our residents' best interests at heart. We are looking forward to continued growth within the Sinceri Senior Living community and the wonderful town of Lancaster.
"At Lancaster Grove Senior Living, our services are tailored to meet the needs of our residents, whether they require independent, assisted living, memory care, a short-term (respite) stay, or choose our community as their year-round home.
"Our residents enjoy restaurant-style dining, featuring delicious and nutritious meals, as well as a full array of activity programming tailored to meet the recreational, physical, social and spiritual needs of each of our residents. Our residents have a voice in the planning of our activities, which make them all the more enjoyable. A visit to our in-house, full-service beauty and barber salon is a welcomed amenity enjoyed by the majority of our residents.
"Lancaster Grove is the place to be! The place where everything you need meets everything you love. Lancaster Grove is home!"