Three local high schools chased each other at a local cross-country meet.
Lancaster, Indian Land and Andrew Jackson all participated in the meet Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lancaster’s Memorial Stadium.
The host Bruins won the boys race and the Lady Warriors won the girls race.
In the boys race, Lancaster came in with the low score of 29, followed by Indian Land with 41 and Andrew Jackson with 55.
In the girls race, Indian Land had a 20, followed by Lake Pointe Academy of Lake Wylie with a 54 and Andrew Jackson with a 64.
Despite AJHS coming in third as a team, it was the Vols’ Judah Nash who won the boys race in 18:46. Following him for Andrew Jackson were Gideon Nash, seventh at 21:19; Mason Small, 14th at 23:28; Griffin Price, 16th at 24:07; and William Gardner, 18th at 24:35.
Lancaster won as a team with four of their top five finishers in the top 10. Jason Bolick was second overall in 19:21 for the Bruins, followed by Jaden Alexander, fourth in 20:18, and Kofi Quansah, fifth in 20:50. Talmadge Griffin was sixth overall for Lancaster in 20:55 and Freycer Villalobos was 12th overall in 23:06 to round out the scoring for Lancaster.
For Indian Land, Ben Carroll led the way, finishing third overall in the boys race in 20:15. Stuart Graham followed him in eighth in 21:19 and then James Moran in ninth in 21:45. John Paul Ramieri finished 10th in 22:37 for the Warriors and Maddox Kearney finished 11th in the same time to round out the scoring for Indian Land.
In the girls race, it was nearly all Indian Land as all five of their top runners finished in the top seven.
The Lady Warriors’ Isabella Kiger won the race in 24:26, followed by teammate Heather Greenwald in second in 25:07. Ally Basik was fourth overall in 25:51 and Micaela Rossetti was sixth in 26:08. Maggie Dillman rounded out the scoring for Indian Land at seventh in 26:19.
For the Lady Vols, Wren Nash finished 10th in 26:46, with Charlee Truesdale right behind her in 11th at 26:52. Isla Hardin was 17th in 29:09 and Karli Rathel was 25th in 33:20 for Andrew Jackson. Samantha McAlister finished in 27th at 34:00 to finish the scoring for the Lady Vols.
Lancaster’s girls didn’t have any runners scoring points, but their top finishers were Destinee Goshorn in 13th at 27:46, Lilee Shrum in 15th at 28:28, Victoria Starnes in 29th at 37:04 and MaryLyn Tanner in 32nd at 51:47.
