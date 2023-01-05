A Lancaster man has been charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor.
George Russell Scarborough, 56, was arrested Dec. 21, 2022, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, who announced the arrest Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Lancaster man has been charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor.
George Russell Scarborough, 56, was arrested Dec. 21, 2022, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, who announced the arrest Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Scarborough was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, in conjunction with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Lancaster Police Department.
Investigators said Scarborough “solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex,” according to a release from the S.C. Attorney General's Office.
He has been charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.