KILO BUST

This kilo of cocaine was found in a car driven by Derrick Reid, according to police.

 courtesy of Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

A Lancaster man has been arrested with a kilo of cocaine.

Derrick Bernard Reid, 50, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, and charged with trafficking cocaine.

