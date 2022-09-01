A Lancaster man has been arrested with a kilo of cocaine.
Derrick Bernard Reid, 50, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, and charged with trafficking cocaine.
Agents with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force saw Reid driving a black 2003 Mercedes Benz south on North Main Street. He was stopped for a traffic violation for driving left of center on South Hughes Street.
While officers were dealing with the traffic violations, a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit did an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted on the passenger side doors.
A search was conducted and a sealed package of compressed powder was found in a box within a shopping bag on the front passenger seat of the car, according to police. The substance tested positive for cocaine. A set of digital scales was also found in the car.
The cocaine weighed 1,045 grams, or roughly 2.3 pounds. Reid was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams.
“A kilo brick of cocaine in that form would sell for $28,000 to $30,000,” Sherriff Barry Faile said. “However, that's not how it’s sold on the street. A typical purchase of cocaine would be about a gram and that price would be around $70. Sold as cocaine, this brick represents a thousand or more sales worth upwards of $75,000.
"If the brick is cooked into crack cocaine, other substances are mixed with it, the volume increase by 50 to 100%. If this brick had been cooked into crack cocaine, its ultimate value would have been $150,000 or more," Faile said.
"I’m glad our agents were observant, made this stop and kept this dangerous drug off the street.”
Reid remains in jail at the Lancaster County Detention Center.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
