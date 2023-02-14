A Lancaster man died in a two-vehicle accident accident Monday on Shiloh Unity Road.
Jonathan Montgomery, 45, was identified as the driver who died by Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese.
The collision, which occurred about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13 near Alee Lane, involved a 2017 Ford SUV, driven by Montgomery, and a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The driver of the truck crossed the centerline heading southbound on Shiloh Unity Road, and hit Montgomery head-on.
Both drivers were transported to Atrium Main Hospital in Charlotte via helicopter. Montgomery died shortly after arrival.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The S.C. Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.
