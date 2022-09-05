A Lancaster man has been identified as a drowning victim in Lake Wateree.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified Jeremiah “Spud” Williams, 32, after divers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources discovered his body Monday, Sept. 5.
The incident happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 4, when Williams was reported missing on Lake Wateree around the Stumpy Pond area.
According to the coroner’s office, Williams was on the boat with two other people when he was reported to have fallen over the front of the boat. The two people in the boat jumped into the water and tried to rescue him, but were unsuccessful.
The men returned to the boat and called 911. Rescue efforts started immediately and continued until officials deemed the efforts to be a recovery, according to the coroner’s office.
Recovery efforts continued throughout the day Sunday and Monday. Williams' body was found at 3:15 p.m. Monday.
A forensic autopsy by the coroner’s office is scheduled for later this week on Williams' body.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
