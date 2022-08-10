A Lancaster man recently received a 15-year jail sentence for a 2017 home invasion.
Antonio Mackey, 40, was sentenced to prison Aug. 2 in Columbia for the incident. The case was tried in front of Judge Alex Kinlaw. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office tried the case.
Mackey pleaded guilty on the second day of the trial to charges of burglary first degree, kidnapping, and assault and battery first degree.
According to the prosecution, Mackey pushed his way into a Nope Lane homeduring the early morning of Oct. 27, 2017.
The woman who owned the home tried to get out, but Mackey pulled her back in the house. He then choked the woman and took her cell phone. But she was able to retrieve a gun and shot him in the abdomen, according to the prosecution.
Mackey then fled the home and evaded law enforcement until his arrest in May 2018.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.