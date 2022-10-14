A Lancaster man was sentenced this week to life in prison for human trafficking.
A jury found David Hayden, 53, guilty Thursday, Oct. 13, in front of Judge Paul Burch. His life sentence is without the possibility of parole.
This is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in state court since South Carolina passed its human-trafficking law in 2012.
In March 2020, Hayden picked up a 15-year-old runaway girl from a group home in Lancaster County. Hayden was a registered sex offender and the girl later became a victim of sex trafficking.
Hayden was convicted of human trafficking, criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case was tried by the S.C. Attorney General’s office.
“Justice was served and I hope it sends a strong message to perpetrators of child sex trafficking in South Carolina,” said S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The prosecutors in my office will not hesitate to ensure these predators are held accountable, the victims’ stories are heard, and our communities are safer.”
When Hayden was arrested in June 2020, his brothers, Christopher Hayden and Michael Hayden, were also arrested, according to police. They are charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The Attorney General’s office is also handling the cases against them.
According to the police, the victim was walking along a roadway east of Lancaster on March 14, 2020, when she was picked up by David Hayden. She was taken to an unoccupied house on the east side of Lancaster before being taken to a mobile home on Logging Road, when she stayed for two days and nights, according to the police.
During this time, the victim reported that she was supplied with alcohol and drugs and engaged in sexual acts with several men and was given cash in return. The victim left the area and was later found in Chesterfield County, the police said.
She was returned to the city of Lancaster by a Lancaster Police Department officer. She told the officer what happened to her, which led to the opening of the investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
“This was an exhaustive investigation,” said Sheriff Barry Faile, at the time of the arrest. “When it began, we had little to go on. This victim is a courageous young lady, and she provided us enough pieces of the puzzle that investigators were able to put together the picture and identify the men and the location involved. These men preyed upon a particularly vulnerable young person and committed atrocious crimes against her.”
The sheriff’s office enlisted the help of several agents from the State Law Enforcement Division, Homeland Security and the state Attorney General's Office.
The combined forces led to information that identified David Hayden and the location of the mobile home on Logging Road, where Christopher and Michael Hayden live, police said at the time.