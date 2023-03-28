A Lancaster man was hit and killed while walking Tuesday night.
Ryan Stevens, 34, died March 27 after a car hit him on Woodland Drive in Lancaster.
The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and call 911, according to a release from Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese.
The pedestrian was transported to MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, the release said.
Deputy Coroners Lynette Walker and Arntearreus Richardson responded to MUSC Health – Lancaster in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The incident is being investigated by Lancaster Police Department and the County Coroner’s Office.
No further details are available at this time.
