A Lancaster man was shot to death Wednesday evening, and the sheriff's office is looking for the shooter.
The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Jan. 4 in an outbuilding at 1704 John St., Lancaster.
Gene White, 53, who lived at the home, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese.
A Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputy found the victim in an outbuilding being tended to by two women.
Several people were on the property or near it when the shooting occurred.
Investigators learned two men drove to the home, and one of them got out and met with the victim in the outbuilding. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, according to a sheriff's office release. The man came out of the outbuilding with a handgun and got back into the car, which left the area.
There is no known motive at this time.
“We have not yet made an arrest in this case, but investigators are pursuing a lot of very helpful information provided by witnesses,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope to have these two men and the car identified very soon. We will then seek warrants for the appropriate charges and make an arrest or arrests. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this victim.”
The incident is also being investigated by the Lancaster County Multi-Jurisdictional Team and The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. No further details are available at this time, Deese said.
Anyone with information about this case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), logging onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or downloading the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
