The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Timothy Alan Waters, 49, who is wanted on several charges in a shooting incident this week. Deputies were called to 1775 Evans Drive in Lancaster about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, for a shooting and found a 40-year-old man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was given aid until Lancaster County EMS arrived, and was then airlifted to a nearby medical facility. The victim suffered a serious injury and remains hospitalized.
According to police, the victim, Waters and another person were together in an older model lime green Honda Civic with a rear spoiler at the Y&J Mini Mart before the shooting. The three left the store and drove nearby to Evans Drive, where Waters attempted to rob the victim and shot him. Waters and the third man left the victim in the road and fled. The car the three men were driving in was found and searched.