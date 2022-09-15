Lancaster native and University of North Carolina men’s tennis head coach Sam Paul has been elected to the North Carolina Tennis Foundation Hall of Fame.
A 1983 graduate of Presbyterian College, Paul is in his 34th season at North Carolina, and 30th as head coach of its tennis program.
“I’m tremendously honored to be named to the North Carolina Tennis Foundation’s Hall of Fame, humbled beyond words and so appreciative to the foundation for its consideration,” Paul said.
“This award is a tribute to the great teams and great players who have made Carolina tennis into an enduring success over the years. It’s such a pleasure to coach these talented, driven young men and to work at such a great university.”
He is the winningest active coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), with an overall record of 541-223, with more conference wins than any coach in history with 202.
Paul has led the Tar Heels to two indoor national championships in 2016 and 2021, and two NCAA Final Fours in 2017 and 2019. His teams have made the NCAA tournament 26 times in 28 years and have made eight consecutive appearances in the NCAA Sweet 16 of tennis.
Personally, Paul was named the 2017 National Coach of the Year. He has won six ACC Coach of the Year awards, and the Tar Heels have won seven ACC championships during his time at the university.
Despite all his success in Chapel Hill, Paul hasn’t forgotten his roots and where he came from.
“Growing up in Lancaster, I have so many people to thank, starting with my parents,” he said. “I certainly owe a lot to Bob Doster, my next-door neighbor, who got me started playing tennis, as well as Don Dixon and my high school coach, Bill Lewis. I took such tremendous pride in playing for our high school team. I was very fortunate to get great guidance from those folks, all of whom had tremendous impacts on my life.
“I’m also very thankful to Ron Smarr and Kent DeMars at the University of South Carolina, who gave me my start in coaching and helped mold me as a coach,” Paul said.
Paul will be inducted in January 2023 at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.