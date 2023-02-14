NORFOLK – U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Malachi Coleman, a native of Lancaster, was selected as Sailor of the Quarter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima on Jan. 5.
The Navy’s Sailor of the Quarter program recognizes sailors for outstanding character, dedication and going above and beyond in their duties.
“Serving in the Navy means everything to me, because I am able to stand for something that is bigger than myself,” Coleman said. “My proudest accomplishment was seeing the joy and happiness on my son’s face when he saw me get pinned for my next rank.”
Coleman, who has been in the Navy for three years, is serving as an aviation ordnanceman. He is a 2013 graduate of Lancaster High School.
USS Iwo Jima’s Sailors of the Quarter gathered for a luncheon Jan. 24 with commanding officer Capt. Stephen M. Froehlich while the ship was moored at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard in Norfolk, Va., for scheduled maintenance.
Amphibious assault ships, such as the USS Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the cornerstone of the Amphibious Readiness Group and Expeditionary Strike Group. Amphibious Readiness Groups provide the Marine Corps with a means of ship-to-shore movement by helicopter in addition to movement by landing craft.
USS Iwo Jima has supported major humanitarian-assistance and combat operations in which the United States has been involved.
USS Iwo Jima is named for the battle of Iwo Jima fought in 1945, in which three divisions of U.S. Marines took control of a tiny island from more than 20,000 enemy defenders.
The ship’s motto is a quote from Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz: “Among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue.”