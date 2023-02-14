LANNWS-02-15-23 SOLDIER AWARD

USS Iwo Jima’s commanding officer Capt. Stephen M. Froehlich, left, congratulates Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Malachi Coleman of Lancaster  for being named the ship's Sailor of the Quarter in January.

 Caitlin E. Mazzola/U.S. Navy

NORFOLK – U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Malachi Coleman, a native of Lancaster, was selected as Sailor of the Quarter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima on Jan. 5.

The Navy’s Sailor of the Quarter program recognizes sailors for outstanding character, dedication and going above and beyond in their duties.

Trending Videos