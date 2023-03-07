Members of Lancaster Rotary Club presented Sheriff Barry Faile with 78 Guardian Angel Wearable Safety Lights for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office last month. The lights were donated as part of the Rotary Club’s ongoing commitment to community safety and support of first responders.

The Guardian Angel Wearable Safety Lights, specifically designed to catch attention and which can be seen over 5 miles, will be used by sheriff’s officers who work in traffic.

Trending Videos