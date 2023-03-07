Members of Lancaster Rotary Club presented Sheriff Barry Faile with 78 Guardian Angel Wearable Safety Lights for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office last month. The lights were donated as part of the Rotary Club’s ongoing commitment to community safety and support of first responders.
The Guardian Angel Wearable Safety Lights, specifically designed to catch attention and which can be seen over 5 miles, will be used by sheriff’s officers who work in traffic.
Vehicles are a danger to any officer working in traffic, whether the officer is working a wreck, directing traffic or speaking with a driver during a traffic stop. With drivers being more distracted than ever, struck-by incidents are occurring with more frequency.
Faile referred to a recent incident in Kershaw County in which School Resource Officer Chelsea Cockrell was struck by a distracted driver while directing traffic in front of her school. He used this as an example of “what we don’t want to happen here in Lancaster County.”
Faile expressed his gratitude for the donation and described the lights as one more tool he can now provide his officers.
“In a circumstance where being seen can mean the difference between life and death, this gift means each of my officers will have one more tool to help them get home safely after their shifts,” he said.
“It brings our club members great pleasure to learn how beneficial these lights will be for our Sheriff’s Office and our community,” said Lancaster Rotary Club President Matt Williamson. “Our club is committed to finding ways to assist local first responders in their efforts to protect and serve the community. The donation of these lights is just one of the many ways in which Lancaster Rotary Club supports our community.”