The Lancaster Rotary Club Race Planning Committee reluctantly made the decision to cancel its 5K & Family Fun Day scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, in response to potential heavy rain and winds anticipated in our area as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Carolinas.
“This was a very difficult decision,” said committee member Regina Maxfield. “We have had tremendous response to our event, and were looking forward to hosting a fun-filled day for runners and non-runners, alike. We know that experienced runners are accustomed to running in rain and moderate wind. At this time, however, we do not know if the winds on Saturday will be moderate or tropical storm force. Additionally, our event was open to both experienced runners and walkers/runners participating for recreation.
Furthermore, we had to consider our volunteers assisting us in hosting the race. Many of them are in the 70s and 80s. Safety for all participants in our event was the primary factor in our decision.”
The club is making every effort to honor its commitment to its race registrants. Race packets, including the event T-shirts, may be picked up as planned Friday at the Gregory Family YMCA from 4 to 7 p.m. Additional pickup times will be scheduled if necessary. Runners have until midnight Oct. 10 to run the planned race route (or any 5K/3.1-mile route) and report their times at RunSignUp.com. Cash prizes for the overall male and female winners will be awarded as planned.
The club is also making every effort to honor its commitment to the event sponsors. “Because the event was canceled so close to its planned date, our sponsors received all promised recognitions, except for the signage that was to be displayed along the race route and a presence at the Family Fun Day event,” Maxfield said. “The club hopes recognition in this news article and through social media posts will compensate event sponsors for the loss of exposure at the event.”
Toward that end, Lancaster Rotary Club would like to recognize and thank the following sponsors:
• Platinum Sponsor: Founders Federal Credit Union
• Gold Sponsor: MUSC Health — Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
• Silver Sponsors: Abbott Rehabilitation Center, Homes of Lancaster LLC, Herbert & Stephanie Kraus, Melanie Outlaw & Associates, Richard Hough Construction, Trimnal & Myers LLC, USC Lancaster
• Bronze Sponsors: Andreas Brockmann, Bill Ardrey Forestry, Byron Risdon LLC, Chandler’s Collision Center, Duke Energy, First Citizens Bank, First Palmetto Bank, Folks & DeVenny LLC, Franklin Sparkman CPA, Indian Land Rotary Club, Lancaster Motor Company, Matt & Sylvia Williamson, Matt Kern, Nacho Kids, Noni Bohonak, Palmetto Fiber, Rotary District 7750 Governor Joyce Morin, Security First IT, Sistare Carpets & Flooring, USCL Rotaract Club, The Finance Bar
• Family of Rotary Sponsors: Brad Small, Carter Riggins CPAs, Catawba Tire, Don Gardner, Faynette Waldrop, John Rutledge, Next Dimension Church, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Red Head Properties, Richard Band, Special Occasions Rentals
• Friends of Rotary: Annette’s Hallmark, Duke’s Eyecare, Marion Hicklin, The Plant Lady, Thomas Hardin, Tommy Myers