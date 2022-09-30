The Lancaster Rotary Club Race Planning Committee reluctantly made the decision to cancel its 5K & Family Fun Day scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, in response to potential heavy rain and winds anticipated in our area as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Carolinas.

“This was a very difficult decision,” said committee member Regina Maxfield. “We have had tremendous response to our event, and were looking forward to hosting a fun-filled day for runners and non-runners, alike. We know that experienced runners are accustomed to running in rain and moderate wind. At this time, however, we do not know if the winds on Saturday will be moderate or tropical storm force. Additionally, our event was open to both experienced runners and walkers/runners participating for recreation.

